A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Sicily in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring four people and damaging historic buildings.

According to reports, this happened after the eruption of Europe’s largest and most active volcano, Mount Etna, which erupted for the first time this year on 24 December.

Concise News understands that the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) confirmed that the quake was only 0.6 miles deep.