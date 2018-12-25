Wizkid has become the first singer to sell out the 20k capacity Eko Atlantic City ground when he held his Made In Lagos concert.

Recalled that the singer few days ago held his VIP Experience concert in Eko Convention Centre where he sold out the 6k capacity hall.

The singer also recently sold 20k tickets to people in the UK, 30k in Abidjan and 40k Benin Republic.

At the concert, Wizkid revealed that he begged Duncan Mighty to allow him drop a verse in their hit song “Fake Love” contrary to the opinion that he wrote the song.