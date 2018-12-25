Wizkid Reveals He Begged Duncan Mighty For Collabo

Nigerian Afro pop sensation, Wizkid, has openly declared that that he begged Duncan Mighty for a collabo on the music, “Fake Love.”

He said this when he showed up with Port Harcourt’s first son, Duncan Mighty on stage at his Made in Lagos concert.

The disclosure comes after the controversy the hit song sparked, with many claiming that he “resurrected” the veteran singer’s career.

However, Wizkid cleared the air when he told his over 20,000 fans present that he went the whole mile in begging Mighty to do the song with him.