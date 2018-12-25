The Pope used his Christmas message Tuesday to appeal for peace in Syria, Yemen and other conflict zones.

In his traditional Christmas address in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said: “My wish for a happy Christmas is a wish for fraternity. Fraternity among individuals of every nation and culture. Fraternity among people with different ideas… Fraternity among persons of different religions.”

Concise News learned that the Pontiff said he hoped a truce in conflict-ravaged Yemen would end a devastating war which has killed around 10,000 people since 2015.

“My thoughts turn to Yemen, in the hope that the truce brokered by the international community may finally bring relief to all those children and people exhausted by war and famine,” he added.

“May the international community work decisively for a political solution… so that the Syrian people, especially all those who were forced to leave their own lands and seek refuge elsewhere, can return to live in peace in their own country.”

Pope Francis also said he hoped for renewed peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians.