What El-Rufai Asked Nigerians To Do During Christmas

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has felicitated with Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, calling on them to pray for peace.

Governor El-Rufai made this call in his Christmas message to the people of Kaduna State and Nigerians as a whole.

“It is with great delight that I salute our Christian community on the occasion of Christmas,’’ he said.

The governor said for 2000 years, Christmas has symbolised hope and goodwill, noting that: “It marked the birth of Jesus Christ, the prince of peace, whose message of faith, tolerance and compassion echoes through the ages.’’

El-Rufai added that: “Jesus Christ has been described as the prince of peace. Let us all use this holy moment to pray for peace in our land, and to commit to do our utmost for peace in our communities.

“With faith in God, let us work together to create a state of harmony where everybody can thrive, without fear or rancour. Let us pray for our country, and let us all work for its progress and security.”