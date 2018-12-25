Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits going back to Old Trafford as manager of Manchester United will not be easy, but it is something he is very much looking forward to.

The caretaker boss got off to the best possible start against Cardiff on Saturday, watching on as United hit five goals and picked up an important three points.

United return to Old Trafford against Huddersfield on Boxing Day, and Solskjaer is relishing the opportunity of seeing his side play in front of “the best fans in the world”.

“Of course you try to keep your emotions in check because I’m there to do a job, I’ve got to be focused,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s not easy and I don’t think it will be easy, but I’m looking forward to it and we should look forward to playing at Old Trafford.”