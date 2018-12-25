Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has warned governors to desist from denying opposition political parties the use of Stadium and public places for campaigns.

Concise News had reported that the Akwa Ibom state government said President Muhammadu Buhari will not be allowed to use the Stadium in Uyo, for his campaign next Friday.

The state government, instead, directed the APC to make use of the Uyo Township Stadium, which accommodates a far lesser number of people compared to the 30,000-capacity Godswill Akpabio stadium.

But in a statement on Monday, Governor Udom Emmanuel rescinded the decision and announced the approval of the Stadium for the flag-off of President Buhari’s re-election campaign.

Reacting, Senator Sani said the news that Udom Emmanuel has rescinded his earlier decision was a welcome development.

In a post on Twitter, the lawmaker said: “Denying any party or candidate the use of public stadiums for political reasons is uncivil and sadistic.

“The news that Akwa Ibom has rescinded it’s earlier decision is a welcome development.

“All state Governments with this kind of autocratic tendencies should take note.”