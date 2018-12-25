President Donald Trump and his wife Melania took calls from American children to celebrate Christmas as the couple sat under two gargantuan Christmas trees.

All the children who called in had done so, hoping to get through to Norad, the government agency that tracks Santa’s movements around the world at Christmas (that is still operating despite a partial government shutdown).

Some of those calls were patched through to Trump and his wife.

Trump (in booming voice) to a kid named Coleman: “Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?…. Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa?”

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows Trump then telling the boy: “Because at seven, it’s marginal, right?”

Coleman’s response is not clear.

And nor is it clear why Trump asked this particular question, because, of course, Santa’s existence is beyond dispute.