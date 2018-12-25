A new faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the leadership of Senate President Bukola Saraki, has emerged in Kwara state.

In a statement on Monday the acting Chairman of the faction, Sunday Ibitoye, said they had to go public after they have waited to see issues within the party resolved amicably either by their national or local leadership

The statement reads in part: “PDP, as you are aware, was in safe hands until it was forcefully hijacked by some marauders for a price. The principle on which the party stands cannot be easily eroded by those who took over her reigns just overnight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, those of us that came into its leadership through a proper party convention will not surrender our offices to usurpers.

“While our erstwhile chairman and leader, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has moved on to the opposition APC, we will remain here and fight the injustice orchestrated by those who came through the back doors.

“The good people of Kwara State and the world should be alerted that Kwara PDP is not for sale. Those who seemingly purchased the party for whatever price anywhere must be reminded that we are not part of the dirty deal.

“Therefore, the struggle to reclaim our party is on course. We wish to inform our teaming members and supporters in and out of Kwara State that, we will explore every legal means to reclaim our party.”