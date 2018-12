Alhaji Sanda Kaita, an elder statesman and educationist, has died at the age of 88.

The former principal of Government College, Katsina (GCK) died at his residence after a brief illness.

He is survived by 3 wives and 21 children and many Grandchildren.

The late Kaita is to be buried on Tuesday night (today) after Magrib prayer to be held at his residence in Filin Samji, behind Social Development Training Centre in Katsina.