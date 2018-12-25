The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs over the attack on Kukareta community in Yobe, killings in Zamfara and the worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking to Punch, the spokesperson of the opposition party, Kola Ologbondiyan said the attacks and worsening insecurity have shown that the strategies of President Muhamadu Buhari have failed.

He stated that the recurring deaths of soldiers, other security officers, and even civilians have become alarming.

Ologbondiyan said: “We sympathise with the families of the people that have been killed.

“The PDP has consistently told Mr. President to review his parade. As the Commander-in-Chief, if his men in the front are being killed, he has the responsibility to review his parade, except if there is something underneath that he has not been able to explain to Nigerians.

“PDP holds that more than ever before, the time has come for Mr. President to review his parade.”