Nigerians and people all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, December 25, a day set aside for Christian faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to popular tradition, Christmas is celebrated on December 25 yearly to honour the birth of Jesus Christ, however, no records exist in the Holy Bible or elsewhere to suggest that Jesus Christ was actually born today.

In the mood of celebration, Nigerians and people all over the world, have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to either drop good wishes or write their experience on the ongoing Christmas celebration.

Concise News captured some of the messages below…

MERRY XMAS PEOPLE!!! Hope your day is full of 17 pairs of socks and endless Lynx Africa gift sets 😂😂😂 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 25, 2018

MERRY XMAS ALDUBNATION. CHERISH THE LOVE NOT ONLY THIS XMAS BUT EVERYDAY THROUGHOUT OUR LIFE. I MISS YOU ALL.#ALDUBNationMaligayangPasko — JOY WANG (@LUVYRAINE) December 25, 2018

Merry Xmas to you and your families, hope you have a blessed day! 🎅 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 25, 2018

We decided to watch It’s A Wonderful Life and my dad said “Every year I wait for Jimmy Stewart to jump off that bridge but he never does it” merry Xmas from the original edgelord — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) December 25, 2018

Merry merry Xmas all. If you’re 7, yes, Santa Claus exists and loves you. And he’s on his way. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 25, 2018

As a tired parent, I’m legitimately stoked that the Barbie Dream Camper took no time to assemble. I’ve spent the last two hours appreciating that fact as I apply the 30+ stickers onto its various surfaces. #Christmas2018 — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) December 25, 2018

Proverbs 31:8-9: Open your mouth for the mute,

for the rights of all who are destitute.

Open your mouth, judge righteously,

defend the rights of the poor and needy. #Christmas2018 https://t.co/QZ1PU1Vuyu — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) December 24, 2018

I would like to wish my twitter family a wonderful christmas full of family, love, food and cheer #Christmas2018 pic.twitter.com/57wnYRe0ub — Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas Everyone 🎄 Let's Play a Game 🙌

Leave a Positive Word for me That starts with the first letter of Your Name🙈

Let's Spread some Joy✨@iamsrk aap bhi Khelo 🌸#Christmas2018 #ChristmasWithZero pic.twitter.com/Rp8xRrFMEa — अंजली🎀 (@iamanjali16) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas everyone. Enjoy the festivities and have a wonderful day. 🎅

To all us working, stay safe & lets get home to our friends & family. 🚔🎄🎅

Please spare a thought for those who have lost loved ones and can’t be with the ones they love xx#Christmas2018 pic.twitter.com/d6sZdRd0QB — Sam Sparkes (@samsparkes999) December 25, 2018

Unboxing 🎁 with my little one. Wishing everyone a Christmas filled with love, ✌& happiness. 😊 #Christmas2018 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/rXAAo2w9RP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 25, 2018

Im so grateful for our Lord And Savior Jesus Christ!

Happy Christmas✨🎄✨to all! #JesusChrist #Christmas2018 — Stacey Dash (@staceydash) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas from your friends at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office! #Christmas2018 pic.twitter.com/v8iZ3A9ddc — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) December 25, 2018

We don’t have a problem with the word Christ anymore than we have a problem with the word Zeus or Krishna or Spider-Man. People write Xmas because it’s shorter and no one really cares. Fun fact, the hashtag #MerryChrismas is trending because people can’t spell. https://t.co/y1OzZ4iCDh — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) December 25, 2018

I miss the way Christmas felt when I was younger 😓😒#MerryChrismas — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) December 25, 2018

On the joyous occasion of #Christmas. The festival reminds the eternal values of compassion, forgiveness, of love and empathy. #MerryChrismas . My SandArt at puri beach . pic.twitter.com/t08SjL6HUP — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 25, 2018

I don't want much for Christmas. I just want the person reading this to be healthy, happy and loved. Wishing you snowflakes,

friendship and winter cheer #MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/iCE6whPN4M — M K 🖤 (@mukeshathul) December 25, 2018

#MerryChrismas, everyone ! Heartiest greetings & wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always !! pic.twitter.com/cGztKVz2YV — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 25, 2018

Wishing you all a Happy Christmas!

May this festive season bring you & your families love, peace & happiness.#MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/FCbG71JEDx — NBK FILMS (@NBKFilms_) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas to all my MUFC family out there. #MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/70Noupw4jO — King Millie 👑👑 (@iKingMillie) December 25, 2018

The President of the United States spent all day ranting incoherently about how sad and alone he was, and then he told a seven year kid that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. This is the worst Home Alone sequel in history. #MerryChrismas — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 25, 2018

I don’t enjoy Christmas anymore. Is it because all the fun I was having was not from my pocket ?🤔#MerryChrismas — 👑Pee-Kay👑 (@_Atopahene) December 25, 2018

Wish you all forget the past with your present, which is the greatest gift #MerryChrismas ! pic.twitter.com/F8UquUJhH5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2018

Happy Birthday to me 😭😭 Ningathandazi please today nzoba busy 😁 All I want kuni is to reply with wonderful messages 🔥❤️ #MerryChrismas #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/LHRLjSrbmN — Yesu Nyana Ka Thixo (@uYesuKrestu) December 25, 2018

Celebrating Merry Christmas with wife, grandson and granddaughter. Congratulations and happy merry Christmas to all my countrymen.

#MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/glCzX8pKdL — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) December 25, 2018

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas!

May this festive season bring you & your families love, peace & happiness. Be Safe POJOBA!!! 💛💙#MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/tCHERzqMpe — Pope John Senior High School (@thepopeschool) December 25, 2018

#MerryChrismas I hope your Christmas is merry and bright, and I hope your New Year is 365 days of pure bliss. Sincere wishes for this holiday season. Have a wonderful Christmas and may it be filled with your favorite things and the people you love. 🎅🎄❤💚 pic.twitter.com/4vmQeRdwDh — jenyou (@jenyouth) December 25, 2018

They say the best of all gifts around any Christmas tree is the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas surrounded by your precious family, and many blessings for the coming year time. #MerryChrismas and Happy New Year. — Le DaGi™ (@am_dagi) December 25, 2018

#MerryChrismas my people. Msisahau Njanuary is just days away 😆 pic.twitter.com/cqNDIIxyNo — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) December 25, 2018

#MerryChrismas

I WiSh YoU a MeRRy PrisMaS !! pic.twitter.com/hYsi34DI52 — Roberto Baila (@RobertoBaila) December 25, 2018

#MerryChrismas from sister Nkomo to you all.

Have a blessed day♥️

Lots of love 😘 pic.twitter.com/RcScm3QOgF — 👑Miss Radebe👑🇿🇦 (@tholakele15) December 25, 2018

May Santa Claus bring you lots of gifts!

May your home be filled with peace and bliss!

May Jesus shower His abundant blessings on you!

Here's wishing you a #MerryChrismas — Adebayo 🔴 (@Tzadebayo) December 25, 2018

Blessed #MerryChrismas as we are inwardly renewed day by day as we fix our eyes on what is unseen for it is Eternal. Just 3 Days to 🎊🎉💯 WATCH

Welcome so much The Nation's Globally to KENYA,Welcome Peru ,Mexico Puebla ,USA. pic.twitter.com/keyOTzhYOb — Felix Owino (@felixbevano) December 25, 2018

TIPS FOR CHRISTMAS • Spread love

• Enjoy yourself

• Make it positive

• Eat & drink mindfully

• Don’t compare your day

• Create beautiful memories

• Keep your self-care routine

• Be thankful for your blessings

• Set boundaries with toxic people#MerryChrismas ❤️🎄 — Vex King (@VexKing) December 25, 2018

Wishing you all a very happy Christmas..!!💐🌲

May this festive season bring you & your family love, peace, prosperity & happiness..!!💝☃️🎄🎄🎉🎉#MerryChrismas pic.twitter.com/vG5wfc1Qrt — Saima Khan (@Saimakhan014) December 25, 2018

#MerryChrismas

May jesus christ bless all of us with more love ,care, affection and importantly unity among each others.#Merry x-mas🎄🎉 pic.twitter.com/DuVbXIJSDs — पैदल यात्री 👣 (@PramodBhusal3) December 25, 2018