The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has described the purported emergence of a faction within the party as preposterous, ill-advised and baseless.

Recall that a new faction of the PDP opposed to the leadership of Senate President Bukola Saraki had emerged in Kwara state.

However, in a statement by its spokesperson, Tunde Ashaolu, the Kwara PDP affirmed that “there is no faction or division within the party. The Kwara PDP remains a united family under the able leadership of Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.”

The statement reads: “The group of people who are trying to create the impression that there is a faction within our party are nothing but impostors and jesters, who are only wasting their time. Their action is impolitic and we advise them to stop living in an illusion.

“For the purpose of clarification, the Hon. (Engr.) Kola Shittu-led State Executive Committee of the PDP was legally constituted by the appropriate organs of our great party.

“Let it also be noted that members of the former State Executive Committee of the PDP led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, who decided to stay in the party have been absorbed into the existing structure of the party.

“Therefore, let no one be deceived that there is a faction within Kwara PDP family; it is misleading to hold or believe that false narrative. Those parading themselves as factional PDP members are clowns and should be ignored.”