Popular Anambra based pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere a.k.a Odumeje has gotten Nigerians talking over the internet.

The Onitsha based pastor was seen showering money on Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael in a video that has now gone viral.

The man of God was also in the news last month as he was being showered with money by his church members during his birthday celebration.