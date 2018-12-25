Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Tuesday, Dec. 25th.

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Christians in Nigeria to use the Christmas period to reflect on the lessons of Jesus Christ’s birth. In his goodwill message to Christians on Monday, Buhari urged Nigerians to love one another as the birth of Jesus symbolises.

Fulani herdsmen group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has disclosed that it would announce its preferred presidential candidate for the 2019 elections this week. President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both Fulani and are both into animal husbandry.

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has agreed to sell the entirety of his 75 percent direct and indirect shareholdings in Forte Oil. In a letter sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange by the general counsel of Forte Oil, the business mogul said he was divesting from the company in order to “explore and maximise business opportunities in refining and petrochemicals”.

Members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group on Monday evening attacked a military base in Kukareta village, under Damaturu local government area, Yobe state. The attack was confirmed by the Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Sunmonu Adeyemi Abdulmaliki.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has denied reports that he said he fears President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor was reacting to reports quoting him as saying he fears the president.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he did not call Seun, the wife of the late Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba. The former Vice President had said on Twitter on Sunday that he spoke to Sakaba’s wife.

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the release of social media critic, Deji Adeyanju. Saraki also called on Buhari to ensure that Adeyanju’s fundamental human rights are not continuously abused by the Police.

A top African philosopher Professor Sophie Oluwole has passed away at the age of 83. Professor Oluwole’s death was confirmed by Muyiwa Falaiye, the dean of the faculty of arts, University of Lagos (Unilag). Falaiye said the top African philosopher died on Sunday evening, December 23, after a protracted illness.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is making Nigerians celebrate Christmas in pains, according to the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). The CUPP claimed in a statement on Monday that the cost of living had gone up, causing Nigerians more pains.

Human rights organization, Amnesty International says its findings show that at least fifty people have been killed in Zamfara state following attacks by suspected bandits. The organization said the fifty people were killed in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, and Tsafe LGAs in two weeks, as rampaging gunmen murder and maim rural communities.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.