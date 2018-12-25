The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has charged the wife of President Buhari, Aisha, to name those two individuals that allegedly “hijacked the administration”

Aisha had claimed that two or three individuals have taken over control of the government, adding that these individuals are frustrating the works of her husband.

Speaking to newsmen in Ogun state, the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Segun Showunmi, described Aisha as “the most honest person” in government.

He said: “I want to beg Her Excellency, Dr. Aisha Buhari, to shatter the glass ceiling and mention those two people that have hijacked our president so that we can either go to beg them or we fight them and liberate the president of Nigeria from their stranglehold.

“Maybe in the remaining couple of months that he has, he will be able to be the Buhari that people wanted him to be.

“We want to know them so that we can write their names in the black book of history that they were the ones that destroyed the Buhari presidency.”