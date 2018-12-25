Gunmen Kill APC Chairman, 5 Others; Kidnap Traditional Ruler In Rivers

Jonah Chu, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, southern Nigeria, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Concise News learned that the gunmen stormed Onne and killed Chu even as five persons in Adada-Odua community, Abua/Odua Local Government Area of the same state were also killed.

A source familiar with the development told Vanguard that the campaign coordinator of Tonye Cole Volunteers Group in Ward 9, Abua/Odua council, who doubles as the APC Ward 9 Youth Leader, was among the five persons killed Sunday night.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command could not be reached for comments.

In a related development, Eze Anthony Owabie, the embattled Paramount Ruler of Rumuepirikom Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped Sunday.

Concise News recalls that Owabie, who is the traditional ruler of Rumuepirikom, Governor Nyesom Wike’s community, was sacked by the governor upon resumption of office.

This news medium learned that Owabie was kidnapped along Ozuzu-Etche road in Etche LGA of the state. The car of the victim was later recovered on the said road with bloodstains in it.

John Ihua, the spokesman for the kidnapped paramount ruler, revealed that he was abducted on his way to Etche on Sunday.

He said the Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap but called for more efforts for the release of the traditional ruler.

The spokesman called for the unconditional release of the victim, adding that his (Owabie’s) health is not stable.