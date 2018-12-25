The governor of Akwa Ibom state Udom Emmanuel has approved Christmas bonus for all public servants in the states.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Monday at the 2018 Christmas broadcast to the people of state said the gesture was to reciprocate and appreciate all workers for their commitment and service to the state.

His words: ” As a worker-friendly governor, I have approved Christmas bonus for all public servants in the state. This gesture is to thank our public servants for their service to our dear state.”

Emmanuel reminded Akwa Ibom people of the need to love and live in peace with one another as exemplified by the Lord Jesus Christ, but condemned the attitude of desperate politicians whom he alleged were boasting to unleash mayhem in the state to achieve their desire.

The governor specifically tackled the opposition and naysayers in the state for spreading fake rumours of non-performance to achieve their selfish interests, adding that his administration has attracted close to five industries in the state.

He added, “My dear Akwa Ibomites, when they tell you this politically-motivated lies, tell them that you have seen what Udom Emmanuel has done in past three and half years, and that you are satisfied and with it, you will go with the train of peace and security; of development and industrialisation.

“We have attracted close to 15 verifiable industries, if you go the Coconut Refinery, you will see a gigantic project that should bring joy and pride to us all as Akwa Ibomites, yet the other side say it does not exist which leaves me wondering why a few mischief makers should take delight in lying to cover up their lack of plan to move our people forward.

“The Flour mill will soon be commissioned, yet the opposition say it does not exist, do they think you don’t have eyes to see the good things that are happening to our state?

“The Syringes manufacturing company occupies a sprawling place and is producing syringes that are being used in hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities, yet the opposition say they do not exist.”