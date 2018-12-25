Nigeria leading celebrity talking drummer, Gabriel Johnson, famously known has Gabination, has rounded off the year with a tune as a gift to his fans.

In this newly released single, Gabination spiced up the popular Christmas jingle, “I wish a Merry Christmas,” into an Alujo beat. Instead, the talking drummer sang the lyrics in English and Yoruba languages.

According to him, he chose to celebrate his fans across the country and in the diaspora, adding that Christmas was a season of sharing, hence, urging people to spread the love.

“My fans across the world have been amazing through the year, I sat down and thought within myself and I concluded that the best gift I could give was a Christmas jingle to wish everyone compliments of the season.”

Gabination is known for his famous work of popular music covers, adding the missing spice of traditional beats in them.

Watch video