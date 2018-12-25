FG Makes Our Meetings Baseless - ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) has said that the six meetings it had with a delegation of the Federal Government were fruitless.

The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

Lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

President of the union Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said Asuu submitted the names of 11 universities with shortfalls in the salaries of its members.

But, according to him, “the government kept saying they were working on it. If they pay that money, we will have something to take back to our members.”

“Nothing concrete has been achieved so far. What we have been seeing are promises and promises. And what our members said in resuming the strike action is that we should come back to them when the government has implemented fully the outstanding issues in the Memorandum of Action in 2017,” Ogunyemi told Punch.

“It is on that mandate that we stand. We have held six meetings and the government made only promises. The only thing so far is the report of the forensic audit with respect to Earned Academic Allowances.

“We talked about mainstreaming the EAA into the budget of the Federal Government. We constituted a committee which had submitted its report, but nothing has come out of it.”