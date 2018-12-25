Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that Malian Fulani terrorists were responsible for the attacks in Zamfara State which led to the loss of many lives.

Concise had reported that 17 people were killed on Saturday after bandits attacked Magami village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a post on his Twitter page, Fani-Kayode, however, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the killings

He wrote: “The people of Zamfara proved today that they are fed up with the slaughter that they have been subjected to over the last three years by Malian Fulani terrorists.

“Death, destruction, and chaos follow Buhari like flies follow a rotten and bloated cadaver. May God deliver Nigeria.”