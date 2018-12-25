The governor of the state of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday called on Christians to always promote peace as he felicitated with them on the occasion of Christmas.

“It is with great delight that I salute our Christian community on the occasion of Christmas,’’ he said in his Christmas message.

“It marked the birth of Jesus Christ, the prince of peace, whose message of faith, tolerance and compassion echoes through the ages.’’

El-Rufai also said “Jesus Christ has been described as the prince of peace. Let us all use this holy moment to pray for peace in our land, and to commit to do our utmost for peace in our communities.

“With faith in God, let us work together to create a state of harmony where everybody can thrive, without fear or rancour. Let us pray for our country, and let us all work for its progress and security.”