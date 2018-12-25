Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu on Monday asked Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, fairness and selfless service during the Christmas season.

Ekweremadu in his goodwill message to Nigerians at Christmas also called sober reflection as the country prepares for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“I believe that embracing the Christlike virtues of love, peace, fairness, and selfless service to fatherland is key to eschewing the desperation and pursuit of narrow interests that fuel vote-buying, intimidation, and other electoral manipulations that in turn trigger electoral violence”.

He stated that the National Assembly had amended the constitution to quicken the dispensation of justice in pre-election disputes, noting that the forthcoming general election is critical for the survival and deepening of democracy in Nigeria.

The Deputy President of the Senate wished Nigerians a Merry Christmas, urging them to pray for the country.