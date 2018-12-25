Police in Enugu have confirmed the death of an eight-year-old boy due to fire outbreak in Umundu Community, Udenu.

Concise News learned that kerosene may have ignited the fire even as police have commenced investigation into the incident.

Spokesman for the police in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Amaraizu said the boy and his family were in their house when the fire broke out and engulfed the whole apartment.

“It was gathered that the incident occurred when the victim, little Chikamso Nnamani, about 8 years old, had tried to refill their lamp with kerosene,” he said.

“But unfortunately, the light went wild and quickly engulfed the whole house.

“It was further gathered that as occupants were scampering for safety, the said Chikamso ran towards another direction where he was allegedly consumed by the fire.”