Edo Inaugurates Infectious Diseases Centre

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has inaugurated the Infectious Disease Isolation centre to combat any disease outbreaks in the state.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, said that the place would be replicated in the other two senatorial districts of the state.

Obaseki said that the state would provide the needed manpower and trainings to ensure the sustainability of the centre.

He called on stakeholders to support the centre in order to achieve the purpose of its establishment.

Earlier, the state’s Director of Hospital Services, Dr Chris Obaseki, appreciated the government for executing the project within a short period of time.

Obaseki lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari administration on health care delivery to the people.

Also speaking, the representatives of the World Health Organization, Mrs Faith Ireye, said that the organisation would continue to work with Edo government in areas of disease eradication.