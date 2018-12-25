A 27-year-old man identified as Wasiu has been mauled to death in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, southern Nigeria, by a cow which was drafted to an abattoir on Christmas Eve.

Concise News learned that the victim and four other men were said to be drafting the male cow to the Sapele abattoir on the eve of Christmas at about 11:20 am when the incident occurred.

This incident which occurred at Akintola road by Motor Traffic Division, MTD, office, close to Sapele Golf club, drew hundreds of residents to the venue.

An eyewitness identified only as “Hero”, who narrated the incident, said “Wasiu works for one of the butchers, like they normally do, he and his friends had gone to lead the bull to the abattoir from somewhere in town and they were heading back, when it broke loose from their grip, and started running. Wasiu and the other men chased the cow, only for the cow to reversed and started attacking Wasiu. The bull threw Wasiu up twice before trampling on him and before help could come, the young man was already dead,” he added.

Another butcher who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said When the bull broke loose, Wasiu took the wrong approach “he should have taken his time to find a way to approach the cow but he went on trying to bring the bull down and before we knew what was happening, he was flung into the air twice and trampled upon and by the time they could rescue him, he was gone” the butcher said.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary and plans are in top gear to bury him. This, another butcher said, “We will do so, as soon as we notify his people.”