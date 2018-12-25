A top Islamic cleric and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Ismail ibn Musa Menk, also known as Mufti Menk, has advised people to be respectful and learn to coexist peacefully whether they are celebrating Christmas or not.

Menk, who is the head of the fatwa department of The Council of Islamic Scholars of Zimbabwe, dropped this advice on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, December 25.

Concise News reports that Nigerians and people all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, December 25, a day set aside for Christian faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to popular tradition, Christmas is celebrated on December 25 yearly to honour Jesus Christ, however, no records exist in the Holy Bible or elsewhere to suggest that Jesus was actually born today.

In the mood of celebration, Menk took to Twitter to advise people to learn to accept a difference of opinion, noting that imposing one’s opinion on others won’t heal the ailing globe.

“Whether you’re celebrating #Christmas or not, whether you’re on holiday or not, be respectful & learn to coexist peacefully. Learn to accept difference of opinion. Imposing your opinion on others won’t heal the ailing globe. Hate less & love more. #HappyHolidays #BuildingBridges,” Menk tweeted.