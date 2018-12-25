Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has called on Nigerians to remember political activist Deji Adeyanju as they celebrate Christmas.

Recall that Deji Adeyanju was arrested and dragged to court over a murder case he was reportedly discharged for.

A Magistrate court in Kano had ordered his detention until February 2019.

In a series of post on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Omokri charged Nigerians to keep the conversation about Adeyanju’s unjust detention alive.

Omokri wrote: “As you celebrate today, find time to #RememberDejiAdeyanju. The young man is not in prison because he was fighting for himself. He is in prison because he was fighting for you and I. He is consistent in fighting for a better Nigeria. Let’s be consistent in fighting for him

“You might say there is nothing much you can do to #RememberDejiAdeyanju. But just the act of keeping the conversation about his unjust detention alive is something. They want to break his spirit, but you and I can feed his spirit by refusing to forget him while he is locked up.

“Imagine how dictatorial the Buhari administration would have been where it not for the advocacy of people like Adeyanju Deji. We can’t just eat and celebrate while he is in detention after having championed our cause. We owe it as a duty of care to #RememberDejiAdeyanju.

“Today, it is Adeyanju Deji. Tomorrow, it could be you, or your loved ones. #RememberDejiAdeyanju He is not forgotten. He is important. He is a patriot. He is a hero. People like him are a rare breed. He has the courage that many in power lack and he is an inspiration to Nigeria

“Buhari was unjustly detained after his overthrow in 1985. He was very upset and is still bitter about it till today. Can you imagine that a man Nigerians fought for his release, is today a tyrant now doing what he complained of to Adeyanju Deji. #RememberDejiAdeyanju.”