Christmas: PDP Chairman Tells Nigerians To Pray For Peaceful Election

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has sent Christmas greetings to Nigerians, urging them to live in peace with one another in the spirit of Christmas.

Speaking through a statement released by his special adviser on media, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the forthcoming general elections will provide Nigerians with the opportunity to rescue not just our democracy but the country.

Secondus said: “We need political leaders that can bring smiles on the faces of the people and such leaders can only come from God through our sincere supplications.”

“The indignation in our faces across board shows it all that the people are sad and disappointed; let us, therefore, pray for a peaceful election to usher in joy in the land,” the PDP Chairman added.