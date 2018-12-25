Christmas Is Like Using Bible Verses As Subtitles For Porn If... Freeze

Controversial on-air personality and founder of Free the Sheeple Movement Daddy Freeze, says for Christians to say Christmas is about Jesus Christ is like using Bible verses as the subtitles for a porn movie.

Concise News reports that Nigerians and people all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, December 25, a day set aside for Christian faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to popular tradition, Christmas is celebrated on December 25 yearly to honour Jesus Christ, however, no records exist in the Holy Bible or elsewhere to suggest that Jesus was actually born today.

In the mood of celebration, Daddy Freeze took to Instagram, where he noted that the celebration of Christmas by Christians has nothing to do with the birth of Christ.

The OAP wrote: “Saying Christmas is about Christ is like using bible verses as the subtitles for a porn movie.The word ‘pornea’ in Greek meant prostitution and is the origin of the word pornography. In many instances, God himself likened idolatry and paganism to prostitution.

◄ Hosea 4:12 ►New International Version. My people consult a wooden idol, and a diviner’s rod speaks to them. A spirit of prostitution leads them astray; they are unfaithful to their God.◄ Ezekiel 23:20 ►New International VersionThere she lusted after her lovers, whose genitals were like those of donkeys and whose emission was like that of horses.◄ Ezekiel 23:49 ►New Living Translation You will be fully repaid for all your prostitution–your worship of idols. Yes, you will suffer the full penalty. Then you will know that I am the Sovereign LORD,” the post added.