Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has warned political appointees, government officials and party men against influence peddling for corrupt pecuniary gains and other forms of extortion.

The President gave the warning through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu while speaking with State House Correspondents Tuesday in Abuja that complaints of extortions of innocent people by what he called “self-serving name droppers and influence peddlers” is causing increasing embarrassment to the Presidency.

According to Shehu, “President Buhari had made it very clear since his inauguration that he won’t tolerate any form of impropriety by his appointees, aides, and government officials who abuse and misuse their offices for illegal financial advantages.”

The Presidential spokesman explained that using one’s office or influence for private advantage or financial gains is corruption, warning that “the President would not tolerate any conduct by anybody to use his name to extort innocent people.”

Shehu said President Buhari’s commitment to the fight corruption at all fronts in his government remains unchanged, adding that “those who are not genuinely committed to this vision would be weeded out once caught and punished accordingly.”

The President’s spokesman advised Nigerians to report any government official or appointees using the President’s name or that of his aides and appointees to extort the public, adding that the current zero tolerance for corruption by the Buhari administration won’t condone this repugnant culture in government or public business.