President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign will begin on Friday, 28 December, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo, Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate) Matters, said that the President would be in the state with National Chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and national leaders of the party.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and 2019 Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress candidate will be in Akwa Ibom on December 28 to flag off the 2019 campaign of the APC,” he said.

“He will be coming with the National Chairman of the party and the National leaders of the party. The sitting governors of the party and other governorship candidate of the party

“He will be here to formally launch his campaign and flag off the 2019 Presidential election campaign.“

Enang also revealed that the party had requested from Akwa Ibom Government permission to use the Akpabio International Stadium.