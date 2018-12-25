President Muhammadu Buhari has insinuated that the democratic system of government is the reason he appears to be slow in putting corrupt Nigerians behind bars.

Buhari believes this explains why many Nigerians keep calling him ”Baba go slow.”

Concise News gathered that the Nigerian leader made this known when he received the Federal Capital Territory community, who paid him Christmas homage at his official residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

Reacting to insinuation that his administration had done little or nothing in tackling corruption since he took over in 2015, Buhari said: “It’s not Baba (Buhari) that is slow but it is the system.

“So, I am going by this system and I hope we will make it.”

He also said, “I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence, we will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me Baba go slow.

“I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused trust by taking money that does not belong to them.

“I will keep on trying to do my best for this country and get back what belongs to the country.’’

On his part, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, congratulated the president for overcoming his health challenges.