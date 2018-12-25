President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed insinuations that his government has been hijacked by two or three powerful people.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had claimed that a cabal was controlling her husband’s government.

She also claimed that two powerful people were frustrating her husband’s efforts to develop the country.

Reacting, Buhari said that was his wife’s business, adding that “it shows that he is a real democrat.”

Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America, Hausa, when asked, “Have you heard of the word cabal? People have been alleging that there are some few people in charge of this administration, that you are not the one in charge. Even your wife said something about this recently, what do you have to say about this?”

Responding, Buhari said: “That’s her business. This shows I am a real democrat. What they are saying is different from what is happening. They should come out and say those things they feel was staged managed by the cabal. What the cabal force to me to do. They should mention just one thing.”