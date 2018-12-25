Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated December 25 with Christians in the country in a special way by singing a Christmas song.

Concise News reports that Nigerians and people all over the world are celebrating Christmas today, December 25, a day set aside for Christian faithful to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to popular tradition, Christmas is celebrated on December 25 yearly to honour Jesus Christ, however, no records exist in the Holy Bible or elsewhere to suggest that Jesus was actually born today.

In the mood of celebration, President Buhari joined Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in singing a Christmas song to Nigerians.