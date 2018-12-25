The English Premier League returns on Boxing Day, December 26, with the top six teams in action as Liverpool seek to sustain their lead on the roof of the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will fancy their chances when they confront 15th-placed Newcastle at Anfield, even as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first home game as Manchester United boss comes up against Huddersfield.

Elsewhere, second-placed Manchester City will hope to return to winning ways against 2016 champions Leicester, while Arsenal visit Brighten.

Chelsea taking on Watford on the road and Tottenham engaging Bournemouth are other tasty fixtures to watch.

But before the aforementioned matches begin, Fulham will have hosted Wolves in the day’s early kick-off, with fellow London strugglers Crystal Palace welcoming Cardiff to Selhurst Park for a potential relegation six pointer.

But West Ham will not be in action until December 27, when they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton

Premier League Boxing Day fixtures in full

1:30pm: Fulham vs Wolves

4:00pm: Burnley vs Everton

4:00pm: Crystal Palace vs Cardiff

4:00pm: Leicester vs Man City

4:00pm: Liverpool vs Newcastle

4:00pm: Man Utd vs Huddersfield

4:00pm: Tottenham vs Bournemouth

6:15pm: Brighton vs Arsenal

8:30pm: Watford vs Chelsea

8:45pm: Southampton vs West Ham (December 27)