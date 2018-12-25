Members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group on Monday evening attacked a military base in Kukareta village, under Damaturu local government area, Yobe state.

The attack was confirmed by the Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Sunmonu Adeyemi Abdulmaliki.

A resident of the village, Isah Bakari Yerima who fled into bush for his safety told Daily Post that, “the insurgents came in and went straight to a military formation located in the village.

“There was a gun duel at the formation. We also saw a tick smoke from our hiding place.

“As I gathered, the insurgents also went to the village’s clinic and later on set the facility ablaze.

“The attack on the town has forced many locals into nearby bushes for safety. As I am talking to you, we are still in the nearby bushes, no one has dared to return to his house yet.”

Kukareta village, which is 25 kilometers away from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital has suffered series of attacks at the peak of Boko Haram insurgency.