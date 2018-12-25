Boko Haram fighters have got the better of the Nigerian army again by killing no fewer than 13 soldiers and one police officer in an ambush in Borno State.

Concise News learned from an army statement on Tuesday that the troops fought through the ambush staged by the terrorists but lost their lives in the process.

It was gathered that the troops tied to 1 Division were on escort duty along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road when the incident occurred.

Spokesman for the Theatre Command, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu said: “Sadly, 13 military and police personnel, including a police officer, paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush.”

According to a statement he issued, the army has since commenced a clearance operation to eliminate the terrorist ambush party, adding that the bodies of the gallant soldiers and the policeman have been evacuated.

There has been a resurgence of insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast region lately, with scores of soldiers killed by a faction of Boko Haram in Metele, Borno state, last month.

President Muhammadu Buhari had met with the service chiefs, comprising heads of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the Nigeria Police Force, with a view to taming the resurging insurgents.