The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he did not call Seun, the wife of the late Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba.

Sakaba was one of the 44 soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents during an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Borno State last month.

The former Vice President had said on Twitter on Sunday that he spoke to Sakaba’s wife.

However, the widow, Seun, told Punch that she never received any call from the PDP’s presidential candidate.

“Why the lies? I have not received any call from Atiku please,” she said.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Atiku’s media team said, “Following the death of Lt. Col Ibrahim Sakaba during the Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on 157 Taskforce Battalion in Metele, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s staff has made efforts to get the contact of his widow to enable the former Vice President to s his condolences over the loss of the fallen hero.

“Over the weekend, Atiku Abubakar was availed with phone numbers of Mrs. Sakaba and Maryam, younger sister of the late soldier, in the alternative.

“On Sunday, the former Vice President tried albeit unsuccessfully to contact Mrs. Sakaba but was able to eventually speak with Maryam, younger sister of the gallant soldier during which he expressed his deepest condolences to the family.

“However, this communication was erroneously communicated. The error is regretted. Atiku Abubakar, however, reaffirms his deepest condolences to the Sakaba family, which sacrifices, like those of their brave son, keeps us safe.”