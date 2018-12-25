Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign Virgil Van Dijk for £12million over fears he was “too nonchalant” for the Premier League.

The Dutch defender has now established himself as arguably the best defender in the league, following his record £75m move to Liverpool last January.

However, plenty of clubs failed to sign the Liverpool defender when he was at Celtic before Southampton finally took the plunge.

Celtic’s former assistant manager, John Collins, says Arsenal were chief among them.

“Arsenal’s chief scout [Steve Rowley] thought he was too nonchalant,” Collins told beIN Sport.

“Maybe that was part of his game but he ticks so many of the other boxes.

“He’s got pace, power, balance, distribution and he’s good in the air.

“He can be a bit nonchalant but he is a quality player.

“Gary McAllister was the assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool and I told him I hope you’re going to come and take Virgil but Brendan didn’t fancy him and didn’t think he was better than what he already had.

“He would’ve cost around £12m – every team watched him regularly but the worry was he was showing it against Scottish players but you could tell he was strong, powerful and a well-balanced player.”