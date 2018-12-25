13 Political Parties Adopt Patrick Obahiagbon Ahead 2019 Senatorial Race

No fewer than thirteen political parties including the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Edo state have adopted Patrick Obahiagbon and Washington Osifo as their candidates for the 2019 National and State Assembly elections respectively.

The parties under the auspices of the Progressives Registered Political Parties (PRPP), announced the adoption of the two APC candidates at an enlarged meeting of the body in Benin on Monday.

Concise News reports that Obahiagbon, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, is vying for the Edo South Senatorial District seat while Osifo, former Commissioner of Education, is seeking to represent Uhunmwode Constituency in the Edo Assembly.

Ogbodu Orlando, Spokesperson of PRPP comprising the Independent Democrats (ID), Accord Party, ANP, SPN, NPN, DPP, UPP, BNPP, JNPP, among others, said the group had followed Obahiagbon’s political career and was happy with it.

The PRPP spokesman. who is the state Chairman of ID, said: “We stand here today to adopt Patrick Obahiagbon for the Edo South Senatorial District election and Washington Osifo for the House of Assembly election.

“We believe in Obahiagbon because we have watched his antecedents from when he was a councillor to when he was in the State Assembly and the House of Representatives.

“We all believe in him and know that he can perform.”

In his response, Obahiagbon praised the group and said it had made democracy to thrive in the area.

Obahiagbon gave the assurance that the partnership would be sustained while he would deliver the dividends of democracy to the people if elected.

“I am delighted to have been endorsed by 13 vibrant political parties.

“They decided to, on their own, adopt my candidacy for the Edo South Senatorial District election and Hon. Washington Osifo for Uhunmwode Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

“It shows we are popular outside our party. These are popular people and we know that this will translate to victory for us in the February elections,” he said.