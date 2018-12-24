Zamfara Attack: 50 Killed In Three LGAs Says Amnesty International

Human rights organisation, Amnesty International says its findings show that at least fifty people have been killed in Zamfara state following attacks by suspected bandits.

The organisation said the fifty people were killed in Birnin Magaji, Maradun and Tsafe LGAs in two weeks, as rampaging gunmen murder and maim rural communities.

Amnesty International made this known in a terse statement on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The human rights organisation tweeted: “#Zamfara: Our findings show that at least 50 people have been killed in Birnin Magaji, Maradun and Tsafe LGAs in two weeks, as rampaging gunmen murder and maim rural communities.

“At least, 1,700 have been displaced in Tsafe LGA alone. This is unacceptable and must end.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has since condemned the killings in the northern state, describing it as unfortunate.