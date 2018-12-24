The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to show love to people as they celebrate the yuletide season.

CAN president, Olasupo Ayokunle, said this in his Christmas message to Christians in the country.

“We specially congratulate Christians for a renewed hope the anniversary of his birth brought to us,” the statement said.

“What a privilege to know him as Lord and to know that God dwells with us daily bodily in Jesus of Nazareth.

“We, therefore, urge all Christians to show love to all they come across or live with anywhere in the world.

“This is the true sign that we know the God of love. Showing love should cut across religious and ethnic divides.

“In Christ Jesus, there is no hatred at all. Not only this, we enjoin you all that as you commemorate this event, we should maintain peace and order and equally give our best to others in the service of the Living God.”

He further urged them to “remember those who do not have food, clothing and other material needs around us and give them something out of the little or much we have.

“There is nothing too insignificant to spare or too big to give. May this celebration be everlasting for you all and may you never have cause to weep at this season.

“For those experiencing hard times and discomfort, may the hope His birth brings to the world give you hope beyond what you are passing through in the name of Jesus.”