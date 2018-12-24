Yoruba Council of Youths Mourn Prof.  Sophie Oluwole

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has mourned the demise of top African philosopher, Professor Sophie Oluwole, who passed away at age eighty-three.

Concise News had reported earlier that Professor Oluwole’s death was confirmed by Muyiwa Falaiye, the dean of the faculty of arts, University of Lagos (Unilag).

Falaiye said the top African philosopher died on Sunday evening, December 23, after a protracted illness. “Yes, I just confirmed it now. I spoke to her daughter who confirmed it to me. I don’t have the details just yet,” he said.

Moments after the news broke, the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide issued a statement, stating that “another cultural titan is gone”.

The statement which was issued by its President, Aremo Oladotun Hassan (Esq) and sent to Concise News, reads: “In the face of double tragedies befallen the Yoruba nation as a race at this critical period of our lives, when we yet to recover from the loss of our heroes in the recent times, we receive with grave heart and rude shock the news on the demise of Professor Sophie Oluwole: A cultural titan filled with depth knowledge of Yoruba history and anthropology, flaming wisdom and undying love for our culture and tradition.

“Mama Professor, is a distinct role model, epitome of bravery and truth, An embodiment of Omoluabi per excellence.

“Mama, remains a legend of Ifa theology, a moving encyclopedia of repute, a Professor of Science of Yoruba Culture.

“Mama enlivened our dark sided opinions on African Traditional Religion with light and wisdom.

“Mama, we the leadership of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide will forever miss you, having earlier chosen you as Guest Lecturer on the topic “Omoluabi Principles: A Dying Ethics in Yoruba Land l” at our proposed Omoluabi Day Fiesta, wherein you specifically accepted and further said your next book on Omoluabi will be out soon, hence our departure that night at the palace of the Ooni of Ife where you were honoured with a special Recognition Award by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, The Ooni of Ife alongside other eminent Nigerians.

“For we love you, but God loves you more.

“May God Almighty grant you eternal rest, and your family and the entire Yoruba nation, Nigeria, Africa and world at large the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Adieu Mama Oninure

“Adieu Mama Professor

“May your soul rest in perfect peace… Amen,” Hassan said in the statement.