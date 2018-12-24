Wizkid Turns Down Artwork For Carrying One Of His Sons

Starboy record label boss, Ayo Balogun, famously known as Wizkid turned down an artistry work of a fan showing him and his last son, Zion.

While performing on stage during his #MadeInLagos concert held at the Eko Atlantic, the artist brought one of his works of Wizkid to the stage to showcase it to him however, the singer turned it down because it had just one of his sons.

The portrait shows the singer holding one of his kids, Zion as he overlaps an apparition of music legend, Fela Anikulapo as the artist portrays that the music legend reincarnated into the singer.

Upon seeing this, Wizkid then asks that the artist alters the portrait because all of his sons were not drawn in it and he loves all of his kids equally.

He specifies where he wants his remaining two kids to be in the portrait as he turns down the impressive work of art.