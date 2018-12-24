Williams Uchemba's Accuser Apologises Over Fraud Claims

Edafe Okporo, a United States-based Nigerian human rights activist, has apologised to Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba over the fraud allegation against him.
Concise News had reported earlier that the development came to the fore when Okporo shared a screenshot of a supposed chat thread with the ex-child actor requesting information on how to attend an upcoming UN Youth Assembly event.
Responding to the request, Uchemba wrote: “I will need three things from you: passport data page, email address and registration fee ($1,000). After payment is confirmed, I will then send you a questionnaire for you to fill and send back.”
Displeased with the transaction, Okporo contacted the UN Youth Envoy, Jayathma Wickramanayake, who is an aide to the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, who then confirmed that Unchemba was unknown to the organisation.
Wickramanayake said she was working on a message “to save young people from scams like these.”
The Instagram comedian, however, took to the social media network to deny the allegation and also clear the air on the issue.
Hours after Uchemba’s response, Okporo has now taken to the social media to tender an apology, stressing that a miscommunication has influenced the truth.
Okporo wrote in one of his posts shared on Instagram by Unchemba: “I apologize to all Nigerian youths and respect the art that made @williamsuchemba the man he is today.
“Many people have been able to prove that we are a country that can speak up for what is right to protect all his citizens.
“Miscommunications have influenced the truth”.
Uchemba accepted the apology, saying: “The Truth will always be the Truth…Even though my name has been dragged to the mud without proper communication and investigation, and my actual position and duties was misunderstood but the Truth will always remain the Truth..thank you @edafeokporofor clearing the air and owning up to what is right, keep standing for the truth because that is only way we can have the Country we desire”.
The Truth will always be the Truth…Even though my name has been dragged to the mud without proper communication and investigation, and my actual position and duties was misunderstood but the Truth will always remain the Truth..thank you @edafeokporo for clearing the air and owning up to what is right, keep standing for the truth because that is only way we can have the Country we desire….I accept your apology..and I want to use this platform to reintroduce myself again I am the Deputy Nigerian Youth Representative Youth Assembly held at the United Nations not the UN youth Envoy(as these are two different organizations) I am still hurt I won’t lie because I have done nothing but to help empower as many Nigerians as possible and get our Youth to participate on the Global youth development and start implementing the 17SDGs … there was never a case of fraud as the fee some of our delegates paid was for an all inclusive package which we have in recent time stopped when we realized the new development and difficulty of getting early Appoitment date at the embassy..and I also want to apologize to some of our delegates for not responding to you early as I have tons of projects as hand most times, and we promise to resolve some of your pending issues…I make sure I speak to all my delegates one on one to avoid fraud or scam from people posing to be me on the internet it’s just sad sometimes that we don’t get our desired result ..All these would have been avoided from the beginning, but hey it is what it is?? The Registration is still on going and will be closing on 2nd of January so you can go and register at www.faf.org or www.youthassembly.nyc but please make sure you have a Valid visa The event will be held at New York University..PLEASE I WARN AGAIN BEWARE FRAUDSTERS AND SCAMMERS ONLINE POSING TO BE ME… Thanks, God Bless and marry Christmas.