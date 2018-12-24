Williams Uchemba's Accuser Apologises Over Fraud Claims

Edafe Okporo, a United States-based Nigerian human rights activist, has apologised to Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba over the fraud allegation against him.

Concise News had reported earlier that the development came to the fore when Okporo shared a screenshot of a supposed chat thread with the ex-child actor requesting information on how to attend an upcoming UN Youth Assembly event.

Responding to the request, Uchemba wrote: “I will need three things from you: passport data page, email address and registration fee ($1,000). After payment is confirmed, I will then send you a questionnaire for you to fill and send back.”

Displeased with the transaction, Okporo contacted the UN Youth Envoy, Jayathma Wickramanayake, who is an aide to the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, who then confirmed that Unchemba was unknown to the organisation.

Wickramanayake said she was working on a message “to save young people from scams like these.”

The Instagram comedian, however, took to the social media network to deny the allegation and also clear the air on the issue.

Hours after Uchemba’s response, Okporo has now taken to the social media to tender an apology, stressing that a miscommunication has influenced the truth.

Okporo wrote in one of his posts shared on Instagram by Unchemba: “I apologize to all Nigerian youths and respect the art that made @williamsuchemba the man he is today.

“Many people have been able to prove that we are a country that can speak up for what is right to protect all his citizens.

“Miscommunications have influenced the truth”.

Uchemba accepted the apology, saying: “The Truth will always be the Truth…Even though my name has been dragged to the mud without proper communication and investigation, and my actual position and duties was misunderstood but the Truth will always remain the Truth..thank you @edafeokporofor clearing the air and owning up to what is right, keep standing for the truth because that is only way we can have the Country we desire”.