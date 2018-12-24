President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Christians to use the Christmas period to reflect on the lessons of Jesus Christ’s birth.

In his goodwill message to Christians on Monday, Buhari urged Nigerians to love one another as the birth of Jesus symbolizes.

According to him, “this season is another opportunity to reflect on the imagery of the humble, symbolic and divine birth of a young child thousands of years ago in Bethlehem, Judea, and the message of hope, compassion, salvation, reconciliation, forgiveness and peace that Jesus Christ embodies and conveys.

He added that Nigeria has recorded gains in certain areas but admitted that it is facing challenges in other areas.

Buhari thus called on Nigerians to “exchange gifts, pray and visit loved ones, let us remember many others who cannot be with their families this time.

”Our brave Armed Forces, and other security men and women who make incredible sacrifices to keep us safe, the aged, the sick, physically challenged persons, all deserve our goodwill in this season of love and sharing.

”Together we can show generosity to our neighbours and demonstrate the diversity that makes Nigeria unique – a land with a beautiful climate and vegetation, beaming with an energetic and creative youth population.

”We must not also forget that what lies ahead of us as a nation is better than whatever we must have experienced in the past.”