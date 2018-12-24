U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced Patrick Shanahan as the acting Defense Secretary to replace Jim Mattis.

Mattis had said he would leave at the end of February to allow a smooth transition for the next chief of the world’s top military power — but Trump sped the process amid reports that he was upset over media coverage of the stinging resignation letter submitted by Mattis.

“I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!” Trump wrote.

Shanahan spent over three decades working for aircraft giant Boeing, including as vice president and general manager of Boeing Missile Defense Systems, before moving to the Pentagon as the deputy in 2017.