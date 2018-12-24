Top African Philosopher, Prof. Sophie Oluwole Dies

A top African philosopher Professor Sophie Oluwole has passed away at the age of 83.

Professor Oluwole’s death was confirmed by Muyiwa Falaiye, the dean of the faculty of arts, University of Lagos (Unilag).

Falaiye said the top African philosopher died on Sunday evening, December 23, after a protracted illness.

“Yes, I just confirmed it now. I spoke to her daughter who confirmed it to me. I don’t have the details just yet,” he said.

Born in Igbara-oke, Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, in 1935, Oluwole studied history, geography and philosophy in Unilag, after which she worked briefly as an assistant lecturer in 1972.

The deceased bagged her doctorate degree in 1984 and was the first Nigerian female to accomplish such a feat at the time.

Professor Oluwole was a foremost Yoruba philosophical thinker and author whose work was influenced largely by African and western trade-religious beliefs.

The top African philosopher held the opinion that African philosophy predates western philosophy and explained this in one of her books which features a comparative study of her two favourite philosophers — Orunmila, a Yoruba deity and Socrates, his Greek counterpart.

Popularly known as “Mamalawo,” the deceased was a professor at UNILAG, teaching African Philosophy for four years– between 2002 and 2008.

Professor Oluwole was one of the G8 philosophers of Philosophy Magazine, an elite group from around the world, which has made significant contributions to the profession and various schools of thought.