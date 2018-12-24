Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has condemned the northern political elite over their silence on the constant killings and kidnappings in the region.

Concise News had reported that the Police confirmed the killing of seventeen people in an attack by armed men in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun, Zamfara state.

In a post on his Twitter page, the lawmaker gave three reasons why the elites choose to keep mum.

Shehu Sani wrote: “Northern political elites are silent on the frequent killings and kidnappings in the north out of any of these three reasons; FEAR not to be seen opposing the Government; BELIEF that the President is doing his best; INDIFFERENCE because it’s the poor that are dying.”